Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome becomes National League of Cities president

2 hours 7 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, November 16 2024 Nov 16, 2024 November 16, 2024 4:39 PM November 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been elected the National League of Cities’ next president.

She will serve a one-year term beginning this week at the NLC’s summit in Tampa, Florida.

The NLC is a nonprofit advocacy organization focused on representing the interests of American cities, towns and villages.

Mayor Steve Patterson of Athens, Ohio was elected First Vice President, and Councilmember Kevin Kramer of Louisville, Kentucky was elected Second Vice President.

