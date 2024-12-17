Mayor-elect Sid Edwards names 26 to his transition team

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President-elect Sid Edwards on Tuesday named 26 people to his transition team as he prepared to take office next month. Edwards, the Istrouma High School football coach, defeated two-term incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in a Dec. 7 runoff.

Edwards said state Sen. Rick Edmonds will be the chairman of the panel, while the co-chair is former Metro Council member Darrell Glasper. The others:

-Randy Albarez of the Louisiana Municipal Association’s Executive Board of Directors.

-David Alvarez, program director for LA Voz de la Comunidad.

-Greg Bowser, recently retired president of the Louisiana Chemical Association.

-Architect Coleman Brown.

-Lear Collins, supervising nurse practitioner with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

-Cathy Fontenot, warden of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

-Louisiana Association of Business & Industry President Will Green.

-Kodi C. Guillory, president of Sustainable Design Solutions.

-Courtney Hunt, president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. for Metropolitan Baton Rouge.

-Retired Baton Rouge police chief Jeff LeDuff.

-Gil Matherne, owner and chief executive of GM Cable Contractors Inc.

-Lori Melancon, chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce.

-Chris Meyer, chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

-Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the chief academic officer for Our Lady of the Lake Health.

-Nial Patel, principal at Cornerstone Government Affairs.

-Jimmy Percy of the Jones Walker law firm.

-Mike Polito, CEO of MAPP Construction.

-Jennifer Richardson, founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.

-Former GOP candidate for governor Eddie Rispone.

-Kyle Ruckert, chief of staff for Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

-St. George Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton.

-Chris Toombs is director of external relations at Helix Community Schools.

-Mike Wampold of Wampold Companies.

-former Metro Council member Tara Wicker.