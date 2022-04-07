Matt McMahon finalizes his basketball coaching staff

LSU Basketball head coach Matt McMahon has finalized his new coaching staff. LSU released the staff hires on Twitter and the list includes some familiar names to the Murray St. Racers program that McMahon is departing.

Louisiana native Casey Long, who helped Murray State to four OVC titles since 2018, leads off an assistant staff that also features Ronnie Hamilton who served five years as an assistant at Ole Miss under Kermit Davis.

Cody Toppert is another assistant who comes over from Memphis after having served in player development in the NBA.

Rounding out the support staff, Tim Kaine will oversee the operations of the program having spent eight years with Coach McMahon previously.

Also coming over from Murray State is strength coach Brian Puckett, video coordinator Mike Chapman and player development manager Ronrico White.

Former LSU Tiger and the lone hold-over from Will Wade’s staff Tasmin Mitchell is back for a sixth year on staff as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Jeff Moore comes down after 16 years at Northwestern St. to become LSU’s Director of Recruiting.