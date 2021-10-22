Massive Cox outage impacting TV, internet

BATON ROUGE - An apparent, massive outage is impacting business and personal service accounts for Cox customers.

Video and internet outages were reported in Baton Rouge Friday around 7 p.m.. Similar issues were experienced in Lafayette and across the I-10 corridor.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed customers across South Louisiana were experiencing issues or outages with Cox along with Dallas and west coast communities.

A spokesperson said company engineers were searching for the source of the outage, which was mostly impacting Louisiana customers in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

There was no immediate estimate available about when service may be restored.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a Cox spokesperson provided this statement:

"We are experiencing an outage in our Baton Rouge and [Lafayette] markets. At this time, we are gathering more information to determine the scope of the impact. We will provide an update once we have more information."

Cox is the third-largest cable provider in the United States. The company has more than 3 million internet customers. It has customers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Virginia.