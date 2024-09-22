Mason Taylor sets LSU tight end record for receiving yards in Tigers' win over UCLA

BATON ROUGE - LSU tight end Mason Taylor sets another program record during the Tigers’ win over UCLA on Saturday.

Taylor, who already held the LSU tight end record for catches, is now the all-time receiving yards record-holder at LSU with 999 career yards after eight catches for 77 yards in Saturday’s game.

So far this season, Taylor leads the Tigers with 25 catches.

“Just trying to be that reliable guy, that consistent guy and it starts with trust and trusting that I’ll be in the right spot at the right time,” Taylor said. “I feel like I have a lot of potential and I’m just trying to be that humble guy and be reliable so I mean week in and week out I’m trying my best in practice and proving it to coaches they can trust me and being consistent is all I can really do.”

“(Taylor) He’s awesome, he’s unreal, he’s a special talent,” said quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. “ He’s somebody that I constantly look to and he constantly delivers. He’s a great leader on our team, he does everything right, he truly cares, he truly cares about the game, he has passion for the game, and he wants to be great not only for himself but for his teammates, and I think that’s one of the best things about Mason.”

LSU finishes off its non-conference schedule next Saturday, September 28 with South Alabama.