Mary Bird Perkins hosting 'Barbershop Bash' to raise prostate cancer awareness

BATON ROUGE - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting "Barbershop Bash," an event providing no-cost prostate cancer screenings to the community.

The event will be on Saturday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at Webb's Barbershop on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Baton Rouge.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

“We are so proud to again host this event in partnership with Webb’s Barbershop,” said Renea Duffin, vice president, cancer support and outreach, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of these life-saving cancer screenings. We know that early detection is so important when it comes to treating cancer and improving health outcomes. This event could literally save your life.”