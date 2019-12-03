Marvel drops first trailer for Black Widow staring Scar Jo

For a time, Black Widow was the sole female member of the Avengers, a mysterious character with a secretive past that fans wanted to see more of.

Marvel delivered and hired filmmaker, Cate Shortland, a native of Australia, to direct Black Widow's first standalone film.

The cast features Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow a.k.a. Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as Red Guardian.

The movie is rumored to fall in the Avengers timetable shortly after 'Captain America: Civil War.'

Black Widow is set to hit theaters in May of 2020.

