Marucci Sports acquired by Connecticut company for $200 million

Photo: maruccisports.com/

Baton Rouge business, Marucci Sports, has been sold to a Connecticut-based company called Compass Diversified Holdings for $200 million.

The company will retain its current leadership team, which is helmed by Kurt Ainsworth and its headquarters will remain in Baton Rouge.

According to The Advocate, Ainsworth said, "When we launched Marucci Sports, our goal was to offer all players, regardless of age or level, big-league quality products that they wanted and needed to be successful.”

“This partnership with CODI represents the beginning of a long-term relationship that recognizes the tremendous efforts and hard work of the Marucci team and demonstrates the high growth potential of our impressive suite of products."

Marucci is known for producing wood and metal bats, apparel and accessories, batting and fielding gloves, as well as bags and protective gear.

Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp released the following statement regarding the acquisition of Marruci:

“We are excited for Marucci's news today. From our initial analysis, the impact for Baton Rouge is positive. The company will keep Marucci's headquarters in Baton Rouge, and the purchase by Compass will fuel its continued expansion."

"This exit event is one of the larger recent transactions for a Baton Rouge startup, and shines a light on the entrepreneurial community. Marucci is a strong brand with deep ties to the community, and symbolically represents the strength of Baton Rouge's sports scene. We congratulate Kurt Ainsworth and the whole team for their success.”