Mardi Gras marks return to normal in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The streets were packed once again as thousands flocked to the Big Easy, welcoming back a tradition that we missed oh so much.

"This is my sixth year. I keep coming back, have to keep coming back for more, and I just love the environment. I love the vibe, I love the energy from people," said Stephen Carlson, who visited from Connecticut.

It's the glitz and the glam, doing anything to get their hands on that Zulu coconut.

"I think I'm just going to scream and dance and try to be seen," Carlson said. "You have to make eye contact, make sure they see you. Make eye contact and develop that connection."

And there's a few ways to try and capture one.

"So I use my cute little son here, and I just smile and I'm like 'please!' That's all you can do," said Trina Taylor, who goes to Mardi Gras every year. "And you have to make that eye contact with someone."

And when you're done getting that lucky catch, then it's time to refuel, and indulge in that Louisiana home cooking.

"It's the love that you put into it. The heart, the spirit the time and dedication that's put into it. We don't just throw stuff on here, this has been marinating for two-and-a-half days right about now."

So, another successful Mardi Gras, made even more special by the chance to gather together once again.

"A lot good fun. I like the fact that everyone's getting along. It's no drama, and we're all out here just trying to have a good time. It's Mardi Gras," Taylor said.