Mardi Gras Celebration rolled through despite incoming weather in the town of Franklin

FRANKLIN LA. - Revelers in Franklin in St. Mary Parish didn't let rough weather slow them down on Mardi Gras.

Families took to the streets celebrating the only way you can on a Fat Tuesday, leaving parade goers with plenty of beads and goodies to take home.

At the parade Head Start programs had several floats and one float showcased the royal court.

"They love throwing but some of them stand on the side of the road catching they love catching," said Arleen Lockett, a site manager for a Head Start program.

Two siblings had to use a folding chair and a sack to carry all the throws they gathered at the parade.

Rosa Crosby, a grandmother attending the parade with some of the kids, said this year's celebration really stood out.

"I never seen Franklin throw this much stuff in a parade. This my first year seeing them throw this much. It was awesome!" she said.