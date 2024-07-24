March 8, 2016 Morning News Pop

75°
Tuesday, March 08 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

Crisis Action Team to activate Tuesday due to flooding threat

Denham Springs home destroyed by fire, mom & 2 daughters unharmed

Police dispatcher delivers baby in parking lot

Several days of soaking ahead

