Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new year

BATON ROUGE - The beginning of a new year means that fall, winter and spring sports all overlap at LSU. In the days following Christmas, many LSU squads will be in action and there will be no short of entertainment.

The party starts on Dec. 29 when the LSU men's and women's basketball teams will both host their final non-conference game of the season in the Maravich Center. Kim Mulkey's Tiger team face Albany at 1 p.m., and Matt McMahon's squad take on Mississippi Valley State at 6 p.m.

Then, on New Year's Eve, the LSU football team plays their final game of the 2024 season in the Kinder's Texas Bowl. The Tigers will look to end the season with a victory as they take on former LSU defensive coordinator and current Baylor head coach, Dave Aranda. It could also be a preview to what is to come in the 2025 season.

Once 2025 arrives, the PMAC will be busy. LSU Gymnastics hosts Iowa State for their season opener on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. On the night of their first meet, the team will unveil the SEC and National Championship banners in the rafters of the PMAC.

Then, on Jan. 4, the LSU men's basketball team hosts Vanderbilt in their conference home opener. The day after, on Jan. 5, the women's team will do the same hosting Auburn. However, the LSU women's basketball team officially open SEC play on Jan. 2 playing at Arkansas.

Shortly after all of the action in January, LSU baseball and softball open their seasons at Alex Box Stadium and Tiger Park. Softball faces Charlotte at 4 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Tiger Park, and baseball hosts Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 on Skip Bertman Field.

There will be no shortage of LSU sports action in early 2025.