Many local high school baseball teams compete for a spot in the State Championship in the semifinals

BATON ROUGE - After a day full of rain postponed many area semifinal baseball games, the action resumed Saturday as the state finals were decided.

In Division I Select, Catholic High dominated St. Thomas Moore in a double header. The defending champions defeated the Cougars 16-6 in game one and 9-3 in game two. They advance to the finals and will face Brother Martin.

In Division III Select, U-High also advanced to the State Championship series on Saturday with a win over Pope John Paul. The Cubs picked up their first win 1-0 on Thursday. In their second game, they punched their ticket to Sulphur with a 7-3 victory. They will face the winner of the rubber match between Dunham and Catholic - New Iberia.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Division I Non-Select

Live Oak beats Benton 3-1 in game two to advance. Will face Sam Houston in the finals.

Division II Non-Select

North Desoto defeats Lutcher 3-2 in a rubber match to end the Bulldogs' season.

Brusly sweeps West Ouachita 13-3 in game one and 13-1 in game two to advance to the finals.

Division II Select

E.D. White swept Archbishop Hannan with a 3-2 win in game two to advance to the finals. They will face Teurlings Catholic.

Division III Select

Dunham splits the first two games against Catholic - N.I. The Tigers lost game one 6-0, and they won game two 7-4. They'll play in the tie breaker Sunday at 1 p.m.