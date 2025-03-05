61°
Latest Weather Blog
Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala tickets available for 20th anniversary
BATON ROUGE - Tickets are available for the Manship Theatre's 20th Anniversary Red Carpet Gala as the theatre is celebrating its 20th year Wednesday.
The gala is set to take place Saturday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. This year's Gala features a fully catered reception followed by an exclusive performance from classical crossover star Matteo Bocelli.
More information is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two tornadoes confirmed in the Capital Area from Mardi Gras storms
-
Fuse malfunctions and causes fire at Daigle Supermarket's in White Castle
-
LSU UREC to host women's self-defense class this month
-
St. Helena school to close this Wednesday due to plumbing, officials say
-
Owner of Navarre's Famous King Cakes bakery dies at 70