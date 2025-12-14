Latest Weather Blog
Manship Theatre hosts performance of Amahl and the Night Visitors
BATON ROUGE - The Manship Theatre is hosting a performance of Amahl and the Night Visitors in Baton Rouge to celebrate the holiday season.
Originally created for television by Gian Carlo Menotti and based on Italian folk tales, the opera retells the story of the Nativity from the point of view of a young disabled boy living in poverty with his mother near Bethlehem.
"It brings together so many different aspects of our community, our talented community," Orchestra Louisiane Artistic Director Michael Borowitz said. "We have dancers from Jennifer White's Dance Center, we have our local community chorus and we have 2 young kids [ages 11 and 12] who are performing ... it's a real community effort."
The performances presented by Opéra Louisiane will take place on Dec. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.
Trending News
Tickets for the performances can be purchased here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Person of interest' in custody after shooting at Brown University that left...
-
BREC hosts its annual 'Let It Sneaux' event in Perkins Road Community...
-
Ascension Parish hosts A Taste of Christmas event
-
Multiple victims reported in shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Foster Drive, in 'serious' condition
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball survives LA Tech in the Smoothie King Center
-
LSU men's basketball closes out double header with win over SMU
-
Central baseball players sign National Letters of Intent
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...