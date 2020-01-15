Manship family members to be inducted into LSU Mass Communication school's Hall of Fame

From left to right: Dina, Richard, David and Doug Manship

BATON ROUGE - One of the most influential families in all of Baton Rouge media is being recognized by LSU next month.

According to a school spokesperson, Richard, David and Doug Manship and Dina Manship Planche will be recognized at the Manship School of Mass Communication's annual Hall of Fame Gala on April 19. All four will join the Hall of Fame for their role in carrying on the Manship media legacy that their grandfather, Charles Manship Sr. began in 1909.

The Manship family is widely known as the "first family of Baton Rouge media,” owning WBRZ and being ardent supporters of the Manship School at LSU. The family also owns WBTR-TV in Baton Rouge and KRGV in Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

Also joining the Hall of Fame will be Richard “Dick” Alario, a 1976 graduate of the Manship School, and Manship School professor emeritus William “Bill” Dickinson.

Alario is a retired oil industry CEO, public company board director, and founder of Alario Performance Management. Dick and his wife, Sherri, both LSU alumni, have been longtime supporters of the Manship School.

Dickinson was the inaugural editorial director of the Washington Post Writers Group and held the post for nearly two decades before teaching at the Manship School and retiring as a distinguished professor in 2003.

The Manship School will also present the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation T.C. Shields Award for an outstanding alumni volunteer.

The 44th Annual Manship School Hall of Fame Gala will be held at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel on April 19, 2018.