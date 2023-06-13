Mandeville Police Department back open after apparent suicide in lobby Monday

MANDEVILLE - The Mandeville Police Department building is back open after someone may have died by suicide in the lobby.

A post made by the department says officers are investigating the death that happened in the front lobby. Officers said it appears to be a suicide, but the cause and manner of death have not been officially determined by the coroner's office.

The person who died was not an employee.

No more information is immediately available.