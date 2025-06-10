Man who killed pregnant girlfriend and threw toddler off bridge sentenced to 95 years in prison

BATON ROUGE - A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and feticide after he killed his pregnant girlfriend and threw her 2-year-old son off of a bridge was sentenced to 95 years in prison.

Brynnen Murphy was in arrested in 2022 for two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, and her son Kaden. After his arrest, he was also booked for feticide.

WBRZ previously reported that then-20-year-old Murphy confessed to shooting and killing Kaylen in the parking lot of his apartment complex on North Harrells Ferry Road. Murphy then allegedly ditched the gun in the same wooded area where Kaylen was found. Kaylen's son Kaden was reportedly in the car when his mother was shot and when Murphy dumped her body. After disposing of his girlfriend's body and the murder weapon, Murphy drove to the Central Thruway where he threw Kaden—who was still alive—over the bridge. Sources told WBRZ Murphy heard Kaden crying as he drove away. A coroner said Kaden likely died of hypothermia.

Murphy pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and feticide. He was sentenced to 40 years for each manslaughter count and 15 years for the feticide count, all of which will be served consecutively.