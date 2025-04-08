48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man who killed neighbor, shot two deputies in 2022 sentenced to life in prison

2 hours 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, April 07 2025 Apr 7, 2025 April 07, 2025 11:03 PM April 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of killing his neighbor and shooting two East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies during a standoff will spend the rest of his life in prison. 

A judge sentenced Henry Williams for the 2022 killing of his neighbor, 25-year-old Ronald LeDuff.

WBRZ previously reported that video showed Williams shooting LeDuff in the back seven times at a home off Florida Boulevard. Deputies Kade Babin and Jeremy Yantis were wounded by the gunfire. 

Trending News

Williams was arrested while trying to escape through the back door of the house. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days