Man who claimed God told him to cause deadly crash being sent to mental hospital for treatment

UPDATE: A judge has ordered Jack Jordan spend 90 days in a psychiatric hospital in St. Francisville where he'll undergo treatment.

It will be assessed whether he is competent to stand trial after that period.

BATON ROUGE - A sanity hearing is set to take place Friday morning for a teen charged with murder in a deadly crash on Siegen Lane last month.

Jack Jordan's attorneys say their client is psychotic, which could cause complications for prosecutors.

Jordan was involved in a crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne. Louisiana State Police said Payne was stopped at the intersection in a 2013 Nissan Rogue. At the same time, Jordan was driving northbound in a Toyota pick-up truck. Jordan sped through the intersection and struck Payne's vehicle at high speed, causing it to burst into flames.

The teen allegedly told authorities he intentionally caused the crash. Arrest records say Jordan claimed he accelerated into the other vehicle because God had instructed him to kill himself.

After being released from the hospital, Jordan was taken to LSP'S Troop A for processing, where he attempted to escape.

The teen was charged with second-degree murder, reckless operation, and simple escape. His bond was set at $502,000.