Man who allegedly broke into 6 cars in Iberville Parish arrested
PLAQUEMINE - A man who allegedly broke into six cars in Iberville Parish was arrested Tuesday.
The Iberville Parish Sherriff's Office said 22-year-old Rodderick Jackson of Sunshine burglarized six vehicles and is connected to more car burglaries in St. Gabriel.
Jackson was booked for six counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle and will booked on additional charges in St. Gabriel.
Deputies said items Jackson stole will be returned to their rightful owners.
