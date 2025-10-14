Man who allegedly broke into 6 cars in Iberville Parish arrested

PLAQUEMINE - A man who allegedly broke into six cars in Iberville Parish was arrested Tuesday.

The Iberville Parish Sherriff's Office said 22-year-old Rodderick Jackson of Sunshine burglarized six vehicles and is connected to more car burglaries in St. Gabriel.

Jackson was booked for six counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle and will booked on additional charges in St. Gabriel.

Deputies said items Jackson stole will be returned to their rightful owners.