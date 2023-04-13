Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for kidnapping charges in Ascension Parish allegedly tied to drug investigation in Assumption
PAINCOURTVILLE - Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people, including a juvenile, in a narcotics investigation, but a third person fled the scene and is wanted by Ascension Parish law enforcement on previous charges.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, investigators obtained a search warrant for a home in Paincourtville and seized a large amount of money, marijuana, and oxycodone. Kendhasia Winfield, 21, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested.
A third person allegedly involved in the search, Kevin Ross Jr., fled the scene while deputies were obtaining a search warrant.
Ross is wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for charges including armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and being involved with a criminal street gang. He's wanted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office for several drug-related charges.
Winfield was arrested for drug-related charges as well as contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
