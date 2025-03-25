Man wanted for allegedly strangling, slapping pregnant woman among two arrested on Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for alleged domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman was among two arrested during a home search on Washington Avenue.

Leroy Gibson, 25, was booked by Baton Rouge Police for possession of a machine gun, domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim, domestic abuse battery using strangulation and home invasion. The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested him on March 19 during a search of a home on Washington Avenue.

Arrest documents say that on April 6, 2024, Gibson arrived at his ex-girlfriend's house uninvited, forced himself into the residence and began slapping the victim in the face. Gibson then placed both of his hands around her neck and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

The victim was approximately nine months pregnant at the time of the alleged assault.

Michael Seals, 55, was also booked for possession of schedule one and two drugs as well as possession of a firearm by a criminal. Seals has a criminal history including stalking, battery of a police officer, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile alongside other crimes.

Multiple guns, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized from the residence.