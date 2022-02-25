Man wanted for allegedly stealing all money from Hammond restaurant's cash register

HAMMOND - A man is wanted for stealing all of the money out of a restaurant's cash register Thursday evening.

The Hammond Police Department reports the theft happened around 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Porky's Boudin, located on Southwest Railroad Avenue.

According to police, the suspect allegedly broke into the cash register and stole all of its contents when all of the restaurant employees went to the kitchen.

The department released a surveillance image of the suspect and is asking for the public's help to identify him.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect's identity should call Hammond police at 985-277-5787 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.