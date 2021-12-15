Man stole $500 worth of goods from Dollar General in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a man who stole $500 worth of items from a Dollar General.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man stole from a Dollar General located on LA. 42 in Prairieville Sunday, Dec. 5. He proceeded to leave the scene in a gray SUV.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330.