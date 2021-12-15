77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man stole $500 worth of goods from Dollar General in Ascension Parish

1 hour 20 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 December 15, 2021 11:28 AM December 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a man who stole $500 worth of items from a Dollar General.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man stole from a Dollar General located on LA. 42 in Prairieville Sunday, Dec. 5. He proceeded to leave the scene in a gray SUV.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Property Crimes Unit at (225) 621-8330.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days