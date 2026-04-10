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Man sought in Gonzales battery investigation, police say
GONZALES — Police are searching for a man accused of battery in Gonzales.
Glen Coleman, 49, is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on April 5, where he allegedly attacked someone and left the scene.
He is wanted on simple battery and domestic abuse battery charges.
"If you see Coleman, do not attempt to approach. Contact law enforcement immediately," Gonzales Police said.
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