74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Jeff Landry suspends May primary to redraw congressional map

1 hour 23 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 2:04 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order to suspend next month’s primary elections so state lawmakers can pass a new congressional map.

This comes after a Supreme Court decision that struck down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district. In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority found that the district, represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race.

“The best way to end race-based discrimination is to stop making decisions based on race,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Here in Louisiana, we’re proud to lead the nation on this charge. Allowing elections to proceed under an unconstitutional map would undermine the integrity of our system and violate the rights of our voters. This executive order ensures we uphold the rule of law while giving the Legislature the time it needs to pass a fair and lawful congressional map. I would like to thank Attorney General Liz Murrill for her hard work throughout this process.”

Trending News

Landry said May 16 voting for U.S. House seats will be the only thing on ballots affected. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days