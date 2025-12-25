Man sought for deadly Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police released the name of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this morning in Baton Rouge.

Police said Deaundre Williams, 20, is wanted for murder and attempted murder after the shooting in the 1800 block of 71st Street just before 2 a.m.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD said a 15-year-old and 19-year-old were shot outside a residence at that location. They believe there was some sort of disagreement between Williams and the victims before this shooting.

The 15-year-old was shot in the head, and police said they were brain-dead at a local hospital. The 19-year-old had moderate injuries.

Anyone with information on Williams location or this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.