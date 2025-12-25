66°
Latest Weather Blog
Man sought for deadly Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police released the name of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this morning in Baton Rouge.
Police said Deaundre Williams, 20, is wanted for murder and attempted murder after the shooting in the 1800 block of 71st Street just before 2 a.m.
Cpl. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD said a 15-year-old and 19-year-old were shot outside a residence at that location. They believe there was some sort of disagreement between Williams and the victims before this shooting.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head, and police said they were brain-dead at a local hospital. The 19-year-old had moderate injuries.
Anyone with information on Williams location or this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue
-
One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street
-
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's...
-
St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee...
Sports Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week