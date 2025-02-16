51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death in his car along Fairfields Avenue

4 hours 7 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, February 16 2025 Feb 16, 2025 February 16, 2025 2:24 PM February 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death on Fairfields Avenue while sitting in his car Saturday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 27-year-old Trevor Harrison was in his car near the intersection of Fairfields and Martin avenues shortly after 7:30 p.m. when the shooting happened. Officers said they found him dead in his vehicle. 

Trending News

BRPD said the motive and suspect are unknown. Anyone with information about the shooting can call (225) 389-4869. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days