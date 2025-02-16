51°
Man shot to death in his car along Fairfields Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death on Fairfields Avenue while sitting in his car Saturday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 27-year-old Trevor Harrison was in his car near the intersection of Fairfields and Martin avenues shortly after 7:30 p.m. when the shooting happened. Officers said they found him dead in his vehicle.
BRPD said the motive and suspect are unknown. Anyone with information about the shooting can call (225) 389-4869.
