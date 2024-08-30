Man shot to death after fight with suspect near corner of Hollywood Street and Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death outside a business near the corner of Hollywood Street and Plank Road on Thursday.

Officials said the shooting happened outside of Uncle Moe's Food Mart and Deli around 5:30 p.m. Family identified the victim as 22-year-old Martrelle Hamilton Jr.

BRPD said Hamilton and another man were involved in a fistfight. The other man armed himself with a gun, and when Hamilton tried to return to his vehicle, the other man fired at him multiple times. Hamilton died on the scene.

There was not immediate information on a suspect or motive.

This was the first of three fatal shootings to happen Thursday night. The second happened on I-110, and the third happened on Glen Oaks Drive.