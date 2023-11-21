59°
Man shot multiple times Sunday after trying to break up fight at Baton Rouge nightclub
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after it was found he shot another man who was trying to break up a fight in a nightclub.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Sunday at Tri Ambient Nightclub on Greenwell Springs Road. Witnesses told officers there was a fight involving Kentrell Franklin, 25. Another man attempted to break up the fight and Franklin pulled out a gun and shot multiple times, hitting the man three times.
Franklin was arrested Monday for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.
