Man shot, killed after reported domestic dispute in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - One person was reportedly killed in an overnight shooting in a Livingston neighborhood.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly after midnight early Tuesday morning on Plantation Trace Drive. When deputies arrived, they found Justin Carrier, 36, dead on the scene, and an unidentified woman was taken into custody.

Deputies said the shooting appeared to be a domestic incident.

This is a developing story.