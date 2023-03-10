Man shot during apparent robbery on North 35th Street

Image via Google Maps:1200 block of North 35th Street

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an early morning incident where a man was shot during an apparent robbery.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of North 35th Street around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to BRPD, a 40-year-old man suffered from a gunshot wound during the robbery. BRPD says that the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

The identity of the man has not been released at the time of this post.



The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.