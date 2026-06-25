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Man sentenced to two and a half years after assaulting postal employee

1 hour 50 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 3:21 PM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted of assaulting a postal employee.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cody Gaspard, 27, of Denham Springs approached a United States Postal Service worker delivering mail in Livingston Parish. Gaspard allegedly began using aggressive and racially charged language before intimidating, assaulting and physically confronting the postal worker, causing bodily injury to the employee. 

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The assault ended only after another resident intervened to help the mail carrier escape.

Gaspard was found guilty of this crime after a three-day jury trial in March 2026.

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