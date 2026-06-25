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WBRZ Investigative Unit: Teenager killed in Southdowns neighborhood, sources say

5 hours 25 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 11:45 AM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop & Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was found shot to death in the Southdowns neighborhood early Thursday morning, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Sources said that a 15-year-old's body was found in the middle of Poplar Street near Lee Drive around 2 a.m. People in the area assumed the person had been hit by a car, but the teen had been shot and killed. 

Sources said family members of the victim woke up Thursday and could not find the teen, sparking a search for a missing child. 

Sources told WBRZ that Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating the situation as a homicide. 

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