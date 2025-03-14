Man sentenced to life in prison after conviction in 2016 North Foster Drive nightclub shooting

BATON ROUGE — A man was sentenced to life in prison after his conviction in the 2016 murder of a 30-year-old man outside of a North Foster Drive nightclub.

Horace Smith, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder for the October 2016 killing of Christopher Edwards outside of The Executive Club. He was sentenced to life on Thursday, which is the only possible sentence for second-degree murder in the state of Louisiana.

Surveillance footage from the club showed Horace Smith and his brother, 46-year-old Mack Smith, arguing with Edwards before the Smith brothers were removed by security. Horace Smith then went up to Edwards as he was leaving the club and shot and killed him, prosecutors said.

The gunfight started when Edwards rebuffed Horace Smith's handshake inside the club. The brothers were then seen fleeing the scene.

On Oct. 26, 2016, Mack Smith was arrested by police after being identified by witnesses at the club. He was booked on principal to second-degree murder. Mack Smith is set to go to trial on May 19.

Horace Smith was arrested on Feb. 2, 2017, on murder charges.