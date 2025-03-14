78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man sentenced to life in prison after conviction in 2016 North Foster Drive nightclub shooting

3 hours 8 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 4:23 PM March 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was sentenced to life in prison after his conviction in the 2016 murder of a 30-year-old man outside of a North Foster Drive nightclub.

Horace Smith, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder for the October 2016 killing of Christopher Edwards outside of The Executive Club. He was sentenced to life on Thursday, which is the only possible sentence for second-degree murder in the state of Louisiana. 

Surveillance footage from the club showed Horace Smith and his brother, 46-year-old Mack Smith, arguing with Edwards before the Smith brothers were removed by security. Horace Smith then went up to Edwards as he was leaving the club and shot and killed him, prosecutors said.

The gunfight started when Edwards rebuffed Horace Smith's handshake inside the club. The brothers were then seen fleeing the scene. 

On Oct. 26, 2016, Mack Smith was arrested by police after being identified by witnesses at the club. He was booked on principal to second-degree murder. Mack Smith is set to go to trial on May 19.

Trending News

Horace Smith was arrested on Feb. 2, 2017, on murder charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days