Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for beating death outside of Splash Nightclub

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to seven years in prison two years after beating another person to death outside of an LSU-area nightclub.

Court documents say that Edmond Revelle pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the killing of Hayes Sellers in May 2024 and was sentenced Tuesday.

In May 2022, WBRZ reported that Sellers died in a hospital after he was beaten while trying to prevent a fight between a drunken man and others outside the Baton Rouge club.

According to arrest documents, the confrontation broke out in a parking lot near Splash Nightclub around 2 a.m. Investigators said then 20-year-old Edmond Revelle punched Sellers in the face, knocking him unconscious and causing Sellers to strike his head on concrete. Police said Revelle saw Sellers on the ground, unconscious, and left without rendering aid.

Sellers was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage and died a week later.