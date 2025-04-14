Man repeatedly made FaceTime calls to woman's son after her iPad was allegedly stolen

HAMMOND - Detectives are searching for a person of interest in the theft of a woman's iPad after her son received multiple FaceTime calls from a stranger.

On March 26, a woman learned her $1,200 iPad was stolen after her son kept receiving FaceTime calls from the device that she was not making. When her son answered the calls, a strange man in glasses was seen on the screen.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information on the man's identity call TPSO at (985) 902-2043.