Man renovating home arrested for allegedly setting it on fire
BATON ROUGE - A man who was renovating a home on Jay Street has been arrested, accused of setting the house on fire.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 49-year-old Jesse Carr was contracted to make renovations to a single-family home on Jay Street.
The home caught fire and investigators said it was intentionally set by Carr. He was arrested and booked for simple arson.
