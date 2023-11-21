54°
Man renovating home arrested for allegedly setting it on fire

2 hours 25 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, November 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man who was renovating a home on Jay Street has been arrested, accused of setting the house on fire. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 49-year-old Jesse Carr was contracted to make renovations to a single-family home on Jay Street. 

The home caught fire and investigators said it was intentionally set by Carr. He was arrested and booked for simple arson. 

