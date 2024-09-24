Man pulls fire alarm at L'auberge Casino Hotel

BATON ROUGE- A man was arrested after he deliberately pulled a fire alarm and ran from security at L'auberge Casino Hotel in January.

According to an investigator, 29-year-old Marvin Charles Wink pulled a fire alarm after he was told he had to leave the casino for a security training exercise. Wink was allegedly upset he had to leave the casino for the exercise and pulled the alarm in retaliation.

The investigator says surveillance video shows Wink purposely pulling one of the fire alarms and leaving the area.

He was positively identified by his player card from the casino.

Wink was arrested by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies and charged with terrorizing and criminal mischief.