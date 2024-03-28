Man pleads guilty to 2021 killing of Kentwood couple he lived with, worked for

KENTWOOD — A Kentwood man pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of a couple he was living with and working for.

Kevin Buckley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday to the first degree murders of Lewis Travis, 55, and his wife Iva Travis, 54.

WBRZ reported that the couple went missing shortly after Valentine's Day 2021 on Feb. 18.

One week later, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Buckley, who was living with the couple and worked for them for many years. At the time of his arrest, detectives said Buckley confessed to the murders and revealed the location of the Travis family's bodies.

In the lead up to his trial, Buckley indicated he would plead guilty. He also waived his right to appeal his sentence as part of his plea agreement.

Members of the Travis family offered emotional statements to the court, reminding Buckley that the couple had loved him and cared for him. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said cases like this are atypical, especially when the charge is first degree murder.

“We rarely see a defendant who is willing to plead guilty as charged when the stakes are this high,” the District Attorney noted.