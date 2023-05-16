Man playing with gun who killed pregnant teenager and unborn baby pleaded guilty in court Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A man who was playing with a gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot one of the passengers, killing her and her unborn child, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

According to court records, Chad Blackard pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and third-degree feticide.

On March 12, 2022, Blackard was in the backseat of of a car driving along Siegen Lane. Arrest reports say Blackard was playing with a semi-automatic handgun when it went off.

Victim 17-year-old Karrington Smith was 25 weeks pregnant. Both she and her unborn child died.

Blackard's sentencing has been scheduled for August 28, 2023.