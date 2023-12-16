56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed off Greenwell Springs Road Saturday Morning

11 hours 59 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, December 16 2023 Dec 16, 2023 December 16, 2023 11:28 AM December 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One man was killed on Great Smokey Avenue Saturday morning, according to officials.

Baton Rouge Police say 31 year old Donald Lee was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds. 

BRPD is still searching for a suspect. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days