Man killed following motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

State Police say the crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on LA 73 north of I-10 near the Dutchtown area.

The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Roger Brumfield of Prairieville, according to police.

Investigators say the crash occurred as Brumfield attempted to make a left turn from Prairie Drive into the southbound lane of LA 73 on a motorcycle.

Troopers say that while making the turn, Brumfield lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. After being ejected from the motorcycle, Brumfield was struck by a vehicle that was traveling south on LA 73.

Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Brumfield sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers report.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured, according to police. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.