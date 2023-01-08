64°
Latest Weather Blog
Man killed, boy hurt after Sunday morning shooting in New Orleans area, deputies say
NEW ORLEANS - A man was killed, and a boy is hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV that it responded to the shooting at 6:15 a.m. on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.
Upon arrival, deputies found two males—a man and a juvenile—lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound each, according to the news outlet.
The man died at the scene, and the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the juvenile's injuries and his current condition were not reported.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community...
-
7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull...
-
Volunteers needed for Attic Trash and Treasure Sale; in memory of Kevin...
-
Deputies investigating delivery driver caught on video exposing himself outside woman's home
-
Acadian Thruway closing back-to-back weekends for late-night roadwork