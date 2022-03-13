Latest Weather Blog
Man jumps overboard from cruise ship headed to New Orleans, has not been found
NEW ORLEANS - A passenger aboard a cruise ship reportedly jumped overboard near the coast of Mexico, and he has not yet been found.
According to WWL-TV, a statement from Norwegian Cruise Lines Public Relations said a 31-year-old man on the Norwegian Breakaway jumped off the ship on March 11 while passing by Costa Maya, Mexico.
The statement reports that authorities were immediately notified, and a search began. The man has not been found yet, officials say.
A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Lines told WWL-TV, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's loved ones during this difficult time."
This is the second reported instance of a person jumping overboard from a cruise ship this year. In February, a woman jumped overboard the Carnival Valor ship after being detained by security for a disturbance at the swimming pool.
The current location of the ship is unknown, but it is en route to New Orleans, WWL-TV reports.
No more information was immediately available.
