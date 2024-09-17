Latest Weather Blog
Man jumps off interstate after tossing suspected drugs during low-speed chase with Port Allen marshals
BATON ROUGE — A man was injured after jumping from Interstate 110 north just off the Mississippi River Bridge after leading Port Allen City marshals on a pursuit early Tuesday, the agency's chief deputy said.
Chief Deputy David Jones said the pursuit began around 1:25 a.m. when a marshal's office employee attempted to cite a man who ran a stop sign on the I-10 frontage road at Lobdell Highway in Port Allen.
The man then led the marshal's office employee on a 45 to 50 mph pursuit onto I-10 eastbound toward Baton Rouge. Jones said that the man was throwing what appeared to be narcotics out of the car during the chase.
The pursuit eventually made it over the Mississippi River Bridge into East Baton Rouge Parish. As his vehicle was turning onto I-110, the man sideswiped a guardrail and came to a stop, Jones said. He then got out of the vehicle and jumped off the elevated interstate.
Shortly after, Baton Rouge Police arrived to investigate. According to BRPD, the man jumped from the interstate between the 1000 and 1100 blocks of South Boulevard.
The man survived the fall and was brought to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with "shallow breathing," Jones said. BRPD added that he was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Drugs collected at the scene, including suspected crack cocaine recovered near the man's body, are being submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Charges are pending these lab results, Jones said.
