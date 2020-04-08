Man in Ireland uses old movies to unite his community under lockdown

To ward off the feelings of isolation that can come with social distancing, Scott Duggan of Cork, Ireland has been projecting classic movies against the wall of a nearby building for everyone in his community to enjoy in the evenings. Photo: Twitter

The global health crisis has been devastating to families and communities throughout the world. But even in times of grief, glimmers of hope that speak to the strength of the human spirit shine like beacons in the dark- or like the glow of a projector as it displays old movies on an old brick wall.

A movie buff in Cork, Ireland is using his projector and love of film to bring his community together during his area's stay-at-home mandate.

Scott Duggan has been projecting classic movies against the wall of a nearby building for everyone in his community to enjoy in the evenings.

They can hear the audio of each film by grabbing a radio and tuning in to an FM station.

His neighbors love the ingenuity of his idea and report enjoying the feeling of togetherness that comes from watching Hollywood classics from their balconies every evening.