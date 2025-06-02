72°
Man hurt in shooting along Valley Street on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting along Valley Street on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. along Valley near Wells Street.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
No more information was immediately available.
