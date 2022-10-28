65°
Man hurt after shooting outside Central bank Friday night; deputies looking for suspect

1 hour 52 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, October 28 2022 Oct 28, 2022 October 28, 2022 8:18 PM October 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

CENTRAL - A shooting outside a bank Friday night left a man seriously injured, and deputies are still looking for the suspect.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the Chase Bank on Sullivan Road around 8 p.m.

Authorities said a man was shot repeatedly in the parking lot and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect, who they believe fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Sources said the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but police say they're still working to determine a motive.

This is a developing story.

